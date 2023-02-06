Mr. Cecil Wright
Union: Services for Mr. Cecil Terry Wright will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Rock Branch Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am, Wednesday, prior to Chapel services.
Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com
