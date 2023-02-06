Mr. Cecil Wright

Union: Services for Mr. Cecil Terry Wright will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Rock Branch Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am, Wednesday, prior to Chapel services.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.