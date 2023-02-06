Funeral Services for Mr. Charles Hughes will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow funeral services in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Charles Hughes, age 76, of Meridian, MS passed away Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

In Mr. Charles’s youth he boxed, wrestled, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corp, where he served a tour of duty in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge from the Marine Corp, he worked construction for many years. He settled in Meridian where he did welding work, did security for Rush Hospital, and he and his wife owned and operated a daycare for 16 years.

Charles loved reading western novels and listening to his country music. He mainly enjoyed spending time with his family. He was raised Pentecostal and had a deep love for The Lord, but he did not officially accept Christ as his Savior until 2019 at the age of 72. He did not miss a day of church after that glorious day.

Charles is survived by his wife of 43 years, Betinna Hughes, his son Lee Hughes (Melissa), sisters; Doris Smith, Rita Alred, and Peggy White (Michael) his brother, Russell Hughes (Becky), two step-children, Ronnie Patton and Sunday Phillips, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hughes is preceded in death by his parents William and Ethel Hughes, sisters, Diane Worley and Dolly Rich, his brother Jimmy Hughes.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.