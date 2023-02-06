NAS Meridian participates in annual exercise

Naval Air Station Meridian is participating in an annual force protection exercise, Citadel...
Naval Air Station Meridian is participating in an annual force protection exercise, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, through Feb. 17.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian is participating in an annual Navy-wide force protection exercise through Feb. 17.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 is conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

Citadel Shield is the field training exercise portion, which happens the first week. Solid Curtain happens the following week and is the command post exercise led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.

CSSC23 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not in response to any specific threat.
Measures are taken to minimize disruptions in local communities and to normal base operations, but the Navy said there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.
Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

Latest News

Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A Boil Water Notice was issued Feb. 6 by the Rose Hill Water Association in Jasper County.
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice
The Town of Stonewall lifted its Boil Water Notice Monday.
Stonewall lifts Boil Water Notice