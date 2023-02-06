NAS Meridian participates in annual exercise

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian is participating in an annual Navy-wide force protection exercise through Feb. 17.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 is conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

Citadel Shield is the field training exercise portion, which happens the first week. Solid Curtain happens the following week and is the command post exercise led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.

CSSC23 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not in response to any specific threat. Measures are taken to minimize disruptions in local communities and to normal base operations, but the Navy said there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

