Sunshine for Monday before the rain moves in through midweek

Highs in the lower 70s
Highs in the lower 70s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a cold start to the morning as temperatures are in the upper 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy over the area throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 60s this afternoon, continuing the warming trend for this week. More clouds will build in as we head into tomorrow bringing a slight chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will remain over the area and clear out just in time for the weekend. Stay safe and have a great week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’

Latest News

We are in store for another beautiful day today as mostly sunny skies will dominate our day...
Spring like weather returns this week
Tomorrow mostly sunny skies will dominate our day with highs in the low to mid-60s so if you...
Plenty of sunshine this weekend!
Not bad... make some outdoor plans!
Rain won’t dampen our plans this weekend
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 3rd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 3rd, 2023