Sunshine for Monday before the rain moves in through midweek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is a cold start to the morning as temperatures are in the upper 30s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy over the area throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 60s this afternoon, continuing the warming trend for this week. More clouds will build in as we head into tomorrow bringing a slight chance for showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain will remain over the area and clear out just in time for the weekend. Stay safe and have a great week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.