Two Lady Raiders reach 1,000 career points milestone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar sophomore, Aryah Grace, and junior, Sarah Dudley Reed, reach the 1,000 career point milestone just one week apart.

Grace hit her 1,000 points two weeks ago, on January 24th, against Park Place where she finished that game scoring 28 total points. Since then she had scored 68 in their last games combined. She even had one game where she scored 36. Aryah grace is averaging 19.2 points per game with 10 rebounds.

“I mean it means a lot because I put in a lot of work to get to where I am today,” said Grace. “So it feels good but it’s not like a surprise to me because I know how hard I work. For me to score 1,000 points in two years so.”

Dudley Reed crossed her 1,000 point margin last week against Leake Academy, she now sits at 1,008 total points but also has over 1500 rebounds. She averages 9 points a game and over 12 rebounds a game.

Reed said, “Well since I have been playing since 8th grade it was kind of expected but I mean it is still a huge accomplishment to be playing since 8th grade and I’m just so excited for this opportunity.”

“They are both super,” said head coach Joe Miller. “They take criticism well. They are both discipline players they give you absolutely everything they have. We don’t have a lot of numbers, as far as players, they pretty much play every second of the game. They’re just very easy to coach. Just great great people.”

The Lady Raiders will look to try to get into the state tournament for the first time in years when they play Simpson on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.