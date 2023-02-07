60th Annual Kentucky Ham Meal continues Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special tradition continues in 2023 as the community gathered for delicious meals and friendly fellowship.

First Christian Church of Meridian is hosting its 60th Annual Kentucky Ham Meal Tuesday and Wednesday. The event offered many of its classics, and yes, that includes ham, but this meal is special because all of the proceeds go to local charities, like Love’s Kitchen and the Boys and Girls Club.

“I was actually six years old when we first drove to Kentucky to pick up the hams,” said Ann Compton, whose parents founded the tradition. “And we went in my family’s car, and I just remember it snowed. And my daddy was glad because we had the weight of the hams in the back of the car, which helped with the snow. But it has been many years. It has been fun, and it’s wonderful to know that your parents started something that gives back to the community and has lasted this long.”

The Kentucky Ham Meal will be served again Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

