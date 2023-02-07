Changes made to Front Street traffic flow

Drivers traveling eastbound on Front Street through the 22nd Avenue intersection will now use the left lane to continue on Front Street. The right lane is now designated for right turns only.(City of Meridian)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has changed the traffic flow at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Front Street downtown.

Senior Project Manager Gabe Faggard of Neel-Schaffer Inc., said drivers traveling eastbound on Front Street through the 22nd Avenue intersection will now use the left lane to continue on Front Street. The right lane is now designated for right turns only.

Additional striping has been placed along the approach to the intersection to help drivers determine the proper lane to use. Modifications to the traffic signal will be made in coming weeks to ease afternoon congestion along Front Street.

