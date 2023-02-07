City of Meridian Arrest Report February 7, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TOBY L WADDELL
|1991
|5397 HWY 498 EAST PORTERVILLE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
|PAUL E DAVIS JR
|1950
|105 WEST MONROE ST LIVINGSTON, AL
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:24 PM on February 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:18 PM on February 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 21stStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
