City of Meridian Arrest Report February 7, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TOBY L WADDELL19915397 HWY 498 EAST PORTERVILLE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
PAUL E DAVIS JR1950105 WEST MONROE ST LIVINGSTON, ALDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:24 PM on February 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3300 block of 7th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:18 PM on February 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 21stStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

