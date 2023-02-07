City of Meridian set to receive funds to continue restoration efforts on Dentzel Carousel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting, the Dentzel Carousel was one of the topics up for discussion.

News 11 first told you back in September of 2022 that city’s Parks and Recreation Department applied for a Community Heritage Preservation Grant to continue restoring the site.

Thomas Adams, the Parks and Recreation Director, said they will be repairing the actual building the carousel sits in with state funds.

“As far as installing new doors, new windows, updating the ventilation system, just a total new makeover with the carousel which is much needed. It’s an old building, historic for one, and it’s one of prize possessions here in Meridian,” said Adams.

The city will receive $239,840 with a combined local match of $59,960.

The department then plans to apply for another preservation grant to continue restoration efforts on the carousel on the national level.

