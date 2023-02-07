FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings a threat for severe storms

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What a mild start to the week with spring-like 70s! We’ll keep the 70s through Wednesday, then our next storm system moves in. Ahead of that system, a few showers will be around on Tuesday. It won’t be a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella throughout the day.

FIRST ALERT

By Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into our region from the west. There will be some scattered showers/storms before 6PM, but not everyone will experience them. However, storms become more likely after 6PM as the front begins to cross our area. Atmospheric elements will be in place to support potential severe storms...although the risk is low. Regardless, damaging wind will be the primary threat, but a tornado or storms will hail can’t be ruled out. The risk for severe storms could linger through around 1AM. From that point, showers will linger until around daybreak on Thursday, but the severe threat will end as the front moves east of our area. Rainfall estimates up to an inch are possible, and localized flooding remains a concern since our ground is saturated from recent rain. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, and plan to have multiple ways of getting alerts Wednesday evening.

Behind this system, it’ll get cooler to end the week. Seasonable highs near 60 degrees will return by Friday. Plan for freezing temps by Saturday morning.

