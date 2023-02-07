‘Fox’ sniffs out major cocaine cache along I-20

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic stop along I-20 in Rankin County has led to two arrests and the seizure of 44 kilos of cocaine.

On Monday afternoon, a deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop along I-20 for a traffic violation.

During a roadside interview, the deputy became suspicious of the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories and requested a K-9 deputy.

A deputy and his K-9 partner, Fox, responded. Fox “alerted on the vehicle and approximately 44 kilograms of cocaine was discovered hidden inside,” a release from the sheriff’s office states.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody and were transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Robledo-Jaurigi and Santiago-Arcuri (Rankin County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects are Mario Robledo-Jaurigi, the driver, and Fernando Arcuri. They are being charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.