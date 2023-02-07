Governor’s Job Fair Network at MSU Meridian

Companies set up at Governor's Job Fair.
Companies set up at Governor's Job Fair.(WTOK)
By Anna Baucum
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security hosted its Meridian area Job Fair at MSU Meridian today. The job fair had a great turnout with 45 companies making an appearance.

Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network spoke about the event’s success.

“We’ve had roughly 200 people come through our doors. When you have this many organizations needing to make hires and that many people coming in the doors wanting to go to work, a lot of great things are going to happen for the local economy here,” said Todd.

Todd said if you missed the fair today be sure to go to jobfairs.ms.gov to find a list of companies and positions. You can also find a calendar of upcoming events.

