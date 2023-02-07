Lady Generals prep for North 3A tournament

Playoffs are nearly here for High School basketball teams as tournaments to head to state are...
Playoffs are nearly here for High School basketball teams as tournaments to head to state are underway and the Lady Generals get ready for the first round.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Playoffs are nearly here for High School basketball teams as tournaments to head to state are underway and the Lady Generals get ready for the first round.

Newton County Academy is coming off of winning their district as they placed 3rd place overall. NCA is led by Steve Harber, who has been coaching for nearly 50 years. The Lady Generals have five seniors on this team and it’s their leadership that has paved the way for this team’s success.

“I keep telling my wife I’m going to do it until I don’t enjoy it anymore and I have really enjoyed the last couple of years with these girls. It’s been a blessing to have them,” Harber said. “The girls play together extremely well. They are real close on and off the court and that means a lot. They pick each other up when one of them is having a bad game,” he added.

The Lady Generals get a bye and will have their first game of the North 3A tournament on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

