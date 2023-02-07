Light poles removed on Hwy. 39 North for MDOT project

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Light poles on a designated area of Highway 39 North have been removed in advance of a project of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Mississippi Power said it met with MDOT in 2022 about roadwork on Highway 39 North, from Dale Drive to 33rd Street. The project, set to begin after Feb. 24, required removal of 27 lights and poles in the median.

The project is estimated to take 4 to 5 months to complete, with the road work done at night. Mississippi Power said the poles and lights will be replaced after the project is completed.

