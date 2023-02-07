Man dies from gunshot wound

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.

Meridian Police have not provided additional information requested by News 11 but other sources said the suspect and victim knew each other and the suspect is not in custody. This is the city’s second homicide of the year.

This is a developing story.

