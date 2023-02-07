New Neighborhood Watch coordinator introduced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced its new Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, Sergeant Keith Moody, at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Moody was appointed in December. He said he wants to do what he can to curb violence in the community.

“I will start going around to existing neighborhood watches, speak with them, see what their complaints are and see how we can work with them. Also, try to establish new neighborhood watches in the city. It’s all to help with what’s going on in the city as far as crime or anything like that,” said Sgt. Moody.

Moody will also be over a few other department programs including the Drug Take Back Program, Crime Stoppers, and the Meridian Police Explorers, which gives 14 to 20-year-olds the opportunity to learn more about careers in law enforcement.

