Meridian real estate agent shares 2023 housing market outlook

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a new year and we’re about a month away from Spring. This means it’s almost that time of year when people start buying homes.

Home prices hit record highs in 2022 with the median price reaching an all-time high of $386,300 according to the National Association of Realtors (NRA). However, mortgage rates have been on a slight decline since December.

Hill Real Estate Group agent, Eddie Welch said there are a lot of buyers but not much inventory--making it a seller’s market right now.Welch said that buyers can expect to pay more for their homes than they did this time last year.

“Right now I’m seeing the average mortgage rate hovering around 5.7, 5.8. I do expect it to go up in the future. There’s a lot that factors into that. I did talk about the inventory being low, and inflation. The government says that they’re trying to even things out and it looks like it starting with the housing market,” said Welch.

Welch said there are around 200 houses on the market in Meridian and surrounding areas which is very low. But he said those numbers tend to go up during the Spring and Summer months.

