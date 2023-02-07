Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

If this bill is passed by the House and Senate, it will be sent to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves for...
If this bill is passed by the House and Senate, it will be sent to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves for the final mark of approval.(WLBT)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi.

The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment,” said Jansen Owen, Miss. House District 106 representative. “I believe it’s a fundamental right in our Constitution, and it’s one of my one of the things I ran on was to protect the Second Amendment rights of my constituents. I believe that this new rule will be used to target gun owners who are lawfully exercising their Second Amendment rights, and I believe this legislation will go a long way in preventing that from happening here in Mississippi.”

If this bill is passed by the House and Senate, it will be sent to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves for the final mark of approval.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian.
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 6, 2023

Latest News

Pistol permits have historically made up a significant portion of sheriff’s office funding in...
Grants to help Alabama sheriffs make up for lost pistol permit fees
Kenneth Eugene Smith
Alabama AG: Inmate didn’t suffer in aborted lethal injection
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon
Jackson city leaders pass resolution opposing House Bill 1020, calling the bill...
Jackson city leaders pass resolution opposing House Bill 1020, calling the bill unconstitutional and disrespectful