Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservative lawmakers are fighting to protect the Second Amendment in Mississippi.

The Second Amendment Privacy Act bill has been passed by the Mississippi House Judiciary Committee B. The bill aims to prevent credit card companies from being able to share information about legal gun and ammunition purchases by consumers in the state.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment,” said Jansen Owen, Miss. House District 106 representative. “I believe it’s a fundamental right in our Constitution, and it’s one of my one of the things I ran on was to protect the Second Amendment rights of my constituents. I believe that this new rule will be used to target gun owners who are lawfully exercising their Second Amendment rights, and I believe this legislation will go a long way in preventing that from happening here in Mississippi.”

If this bill is passed by the House and Senate, it will be sent to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves for the final mark of approval.

