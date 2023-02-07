New Starbucks location opens in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A brand new coffee location is now open in the Queen City.

Starbucks has opened a new location on North Frontage road near Bonita Drive between U-Haul and IHOP.

There is seating available outside and inside the coffee shop.

It also has a drive thru.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, they are open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays, it’s open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

