USFL 2023 season schedule announced

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another season of USFL football has returned and the schedule is out!

Week 1: Saturday 4/15/2023, 7:30 PM New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

Week 2 Saturday 4/22/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

Week 3 Saturday 4/29/2023 12:30 PM New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 4 Sunday 5/7/2023 6:30 PM Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5 Saturday 5/13/2023 4:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 6 Saturday 5/20/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Detroit

Week 7 Saturday 5/27/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

Week 8 Saturday 6/3/2023 3:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions

Week 9 Sunday 6/11/2023 2:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Memphis

Week10 Saturday 6/17/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats Memphis

Fans can visit theUSFL.com “TICKETS” section to make a $25 deposit and get priority access for host city games via Ticketmaster.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian.
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 6, 2023

Latest News

Playoffs are nearly here for High School basketball teams as tournaments to head to state are...
Lady Generals prep for North 3A tournament
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Report: Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator
Sideline View with Dale McKee
Gus Malzahn and Kevin Steele first bump celebrate together after a score in the second...
Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama