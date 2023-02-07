USFL 2023 season schedule announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another season of USFL football has returned and the schedule is out!

Week 1: Saturday 4/15/2023, 7:30 PM New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions

Week 2 Saturday 4/22/2023 7:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions

Week 3 Saturday 4/29/2023 12:30 PM New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 4 Sunday 5/7/2023 6:30 PM Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5 Saturday 5/13/2023 4:00 PM Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

Week 6 Saturday 5/20/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers Detroit

Week 7 Saturday 5/27/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

Week 8 Saturday 6/3/2023 3:00 PM Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions

Week 9 Sunday 6/11/2023 2:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Memphis

Week10 Saturday 6/17/2023 4:00 PM Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats Memphis

Fans can visit theUSFL.com “TICKETS” section to make a $25 deposit and get priority access for host city games via Ticketmaster.

