Watson wins Rural Teacher of the Year honor

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Southeast Lauderdale High School teacher earned very high praise during a surprise presentation Tuesday.

Kenny Watson is the Third Congressional District Rural Teacher of the Year. He now advances to compete for the Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year title.

Watson has been teaching law and public safety at Southeast since 2019.

“Well, really, it has not sunken in yet. I’m one of those people, I show up every day to work and I love what I do. And I try as hard as I can. And getting this recognition is kind of a dream come true. We show up and we do so much. In a lot of time in teaching, it can be a thankless profession, and this makes it feel like the things I’m doing are getting noticed, and it’s very humbling and exciting.”

The award was established in 2021 by the Program for Research and Evaluation for Public Schools. It celebrates educators in smaller schools and communities, who have a passion for teaching, learning and making a difference.

