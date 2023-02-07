Watson wins Rural Teacher of the Year honor
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Southeast Lauderdale High School teacher earned very high praise during a surprise presentation Tuesday.
Kenny Watson is the Third Congressional District Rural Teacher of the Year. He now advances to compete for the Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year title.
Watson has been teaching law and public safety at Southeast since 2019.
The award was established in 2021 by the Program for Research and Evaluation for Public Schools. It celebrates educators in smaller schools and communities, who have a passion for teaching, learning and making a difference.
