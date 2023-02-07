Woman arrested in jail contraband case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday that Liquanda Martin, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with an open investigation that started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail. Two others were charged last week, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins.

The charges involved are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Lyrasha Jenkins is also wanted in this case. If you have information about where they are, call 911 or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department.

Lyrasha Deevony Jenkins is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Quincy Bernard Jenkins is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Darren Houston is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

