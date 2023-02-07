Woman arrested in jail contraband case

Liquanda Lesley Martin
Liquanda Lesley Martin(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday that Liquanda Martin, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with an open investigation that started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail. Two others were charged last week, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins.

The charges involved are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Lyrasha Jenkins is also wanted in this case. If you have information about where they are, call 911 or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department.

Lyrasha Deevony Jenkins is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility...
Lyrasha Deevony Jenkins is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Quincy Bernard Jenkins is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility...
Quincy Bernard Jenkins is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Darren Houston is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility,...
Darren Houston is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine)(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian.
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

The Newton County choir was one of eight schools in the state to be invited to sing during...
Newton County High School choir performs at the state Capitol during legislative session
Meridian Police Department introduces new Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at city council meeting
City of Meridian set to receive grants to continue restoration efforts for Dentzel Carousel
Carousel House
City of Meridian set to receive funds to continue restoration efforts on Dentzel Carousel