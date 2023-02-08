City of Meridian Arrest Report February 8, 2023

Daily Docket
Feb. 8, 2023
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAMIAN M SMITH19963216 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
BRITTANY HOUZE198610266 LYNN LN MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ERIC J RAGSDALE19805118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:48 PM on February 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:12 AM on February 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

