FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong storm system is moving towards our area for Wednesday, and it’ll bring the potential for severe storms with it. Wednesday morning, fog is possible with mild temps in the upper 50s. There could also be some spotty AM showers, but the afternoon will support hit & miss storms with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT

By the PM Commute time, showers and storms will become more scattered ahead of an approaching cold front. There could be a severe storm popping up around this time, but the best timing for severe storms will be mainly after 6PM. Storms will dominate the area through around 1AM Thursday until the actual cold front crosses. From there, the severe risk ends by 2AM, but lighter showers could linger as late as daybreak on Thursday. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ are expected, but there could be more locally. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts throughout the night.

Improving weather throughout the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Friday stays seasonable with low 60s for highs, but a reinforcing cold front crosses by the afternoon. Behind it, you’ll feel winter’s chill again by Saturday morning with mid 30s. Highs will hover around 50 degrees Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine, but temps fall below freezing again by Sunday morning (upper 20s). However, highs will rebound nicely to around 60 degrees for Super Bowl Sunday (locally).

Next week, temps will climb above average again. We’ll also watch the potential for another strong storm system by Midweek. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

