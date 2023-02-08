FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday night

Damaging wind is the main threat
Damaging wind is the main threat(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong storm system is moving towards our area for Wednesday, and it’ll bring the potential for severe storms with it. Wednesday morning, fog is possible with mild temps in the upper 50s. There could also be some spotty AM showers, but the afternoon will support hit & miss storms with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT

By the PM Commute time, showers and storms will become more scattered ahead of an approaching cold front. There could be a severe storm popping up around this time, but the best timing for severe storms will be mainly after 6PM. Storms will dominate the area through around 1AM Thursday until the actual cold front crosses. From there, the severe risk ends by 2AM, but lighter showers could linger as late as daybreak on Thursday. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ are expected, but there could be more locally. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts throughout the night.

Improving weather throughout the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Friday stays seasonable with low 60s for highs, but a reinforcing cold front crosses by the afternoon. Behind it, you’ll feel winter’s chill again by Saturday morning with mid 30s. Highs will hover around 50 degrees Saturday afternoon with lots of sunshine, but temps fall below freezing again by Sunday morning (upper 20s). However, highs will rebound nicely to around 60 degrees for Super Bowl Sunday (locally).

Next week, temps will climb above average again. We’ll also watch the potential for another strong storm system by Midweek. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian.
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 7th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 7th, 2023
Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay a step ahead of the weather
FIRST ALERT: Wednesday brings a threat for severe storms
FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and...
Disaster recovery centers open in Sumter, Greene counties
Today's Weather - Avaioina Smith - February 6th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaioina Smith - February 6th, 2023