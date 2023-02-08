First Alert: Severe storms possible for late Wed. night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day, and we are halfway through another week. We do wake up to wet streets and fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for Clarke county until 9am. There is a lot going on weather wise today, so be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Heavy rain moves in later this evening ahead of a cold front system that brings us the potential for severe storms. We cannot rule out the possibility for hail, damaging winds, or tornadoes. Flash flooding is also possible, and Neshoba county and Choctaw county remain under a River Flood Warning. Remember to NEVER drive through any flooded roadways. Highs today are in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Grab your umbrella before heading out, stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.