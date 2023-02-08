FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day - Severe Storms Possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front is moving towards our area. Ahead of it, atmospheric conditions are supportive for possible severe storms. Damaging wind is the main threat, but tornadoes are also possible along with storms containing hail. Scattered showers and storms can be expected ahead of the main line of storms, and these could reach severe limits. However, the main line of storms will move in later tonight (after 8PM)...bringing the highest severe threat.

The risk for severe storms will continue through roughly 2-3AM on Thursday. With this being a night / overnight event, that makes it even more dangerous. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts before bed, and know where your safe place is. Winds will also be rather gusty tonight, so secure loose items outside on your property as soon as you can.

Behind this system, the weather greatly improves for Thursday. It’ll be cooler also with highs back in the upper 60s for Thursday afternoon. It looks like more showers slide in for Friday as cooler air continues to settle in. Highs will be seasonably in the low 60s for the last day of the work week.

Weekend Outlook

We are closely watching Saturday’s weather. A rather cold-cored upper-level low pressure area could potentially close off over our region. If so, it’ll lead to the potential for possible snow flakes to fly early Saturday or a wintry mix. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Regardless, you’ll start your Sunday with upper 20s and the afternoon will bring upper 50s and sunshine. Temps will climb above the average again next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.