Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road closed

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Volunteer firefighters were called to house fires in the 8300 block of Highway 495 Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m.

Sgt. Jameka Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the 8300 block of Hwy. 495 will be closed for a while. Drivers should avoid the area.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett also urged caution on Hwy. 493 near Bailey Acres because water tanks are being filled and shuttled through the area.

The two small houses that burned were side-by-side and joined by an added hallway. The homeowner who escaped unharmed told News 11 she believes a heater started the fire. She said was asleep at the time it filled with smoke and her son got her out.

Bailey Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene. It was working a wreck nearby at the intersection of King Road and Hwy. 495.

Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments also responded.

Volunteer firefighters were called to house fires in the 8300 block of Highway 495 Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. (WTOK)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.