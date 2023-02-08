Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS|)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say Jupiter has some new bragging rights in our solar system besides being the largest planet.

According to astronomers, it also has the most moons after they recently discovered more than 12 orbiting around the planet.

This new discovery brings the total number of confirmed moons around Jupiter to 92.

Astronomers used a high-powered telescope in Hawaii to discover the moons about 20 months ago.

A second telescope in Chile captured similar images last August, and follow-up observations confirmed the new discovery.

Saturn has the second-highest number of moons in the solar system with 83, while Uranus and Neptune take third and fourth place with 27 and 14 respectively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian.
New Starbucks location opens in Meridian
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
LIVE: Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Henderson arrested
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
Texas authorities report Kenneth English was arrested with more than 100 outstanding warrants.
Man with more than 100 warrants arrested after holding up traffic, authorities say
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks