Lady Eagles split with Bishop State in home opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles opened the season at home in a double header against Bishop State Community College.

In the first game, the Wildcats quickly pounced on the scoreboard as they would quickly score three runs. Bishop State would keep their lead and take the first game 6-2.

Game two was a different story as it was a back and forth affair. It ended up going to extra innings to determine a winner. Bishop State would take a late one run lead, but MCC would force a ninth inning and Gabby Burnett would drive in Lynzzie Kennedy for the walk-off run. The Lady Eagles would win game two 7-6.

WALKEM OFF LADY EAGLES!!! Gabby Burnett drives in Lynzzie Kennedy for the 7-6 win. pic.twitter.com/6qpw2fTpAG — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) February 8, 2023

MCC starts the season 1-1 and get ready for their next series on the road against Coastal Alabama on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:00 pm.

