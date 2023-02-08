Mistrial declared in former LPD officer’s case

Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict...
Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced that the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.(Source: MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mistrial has been declared in Jasper County Circuit Court in the case against a former Laurel police officer accused of aggravated assault.

According to Jasper County Circuit Clerk Billy G. Rayner, Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey announced the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict in the trial against Christopher Wade Robertson.

Robertson was on trial for one count of aggravated assault in relation to a 2018 incident. He and former Laurel Police Department officer, Anthony Bryce Gilbert, were accused of beating a man who reportedly sped away from a traffic checkpoint and led them on a chase in Jasper County.

Both men pleaded not guilty. In February 2022, Gilbert was found guilty of aggravated assault. Robertson’s trial was held this week in Paulding.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Bailey, Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to fires on Highway 495.
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened

Latest News

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge,...
Pentagon: China’s conducted spy balloon program for years
Truitt Pace's murder conviction upheld
Truitt Pace's murder conviction upheld
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld