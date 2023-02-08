Multiple LEO departments involved in pursuit in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments are involved in pursuit that started on Hwy 493 in Lauderdale County.

The Gold Saturn is currently traveling in Kemper county near Blackwater Rd. The suspect has ran vehicles off the road in the pursuit.

Subject ran off the road near Chuck Sanders Rd & Hwy 39. He is now in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.