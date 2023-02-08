Multiple LEO departments involved in pursuit in Kemper County

Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County(Pixabay)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple law enforcement departments are involved in pursuit that started on Hwy 493 in Lauderdale County.

The Gold Saturn is currently traveling in Kemper county near Blackwater Rd. The suspect has ran vehicles off the road in the pursuit.

Subject ran off the road near Chuck Sanders Rd & Hwy 39. He is now in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 7, 2023
If this bill is passed by the House and Senate, it will be sent to Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves for...
Mississippi lawmakers push for Second Amendment Privacy Act
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Mississippi state representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID;...
State Representatives pass House Bill 1020 which creates special judges for CCID; bill now heads to the Senate
Bailey, Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to fires on Highway 495.
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road closed
Rain chances will increase later this afternoon
First Alert: Weather Alert Day