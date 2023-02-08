Newton County High School choir performs at the State Capitol during legislative session

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County High School choir put on a show at the state capitol during their legislative session.

The Newton County choir was one of eight schools in the state to be invited to sing during Mississippi’s Legislative Session. Choir director Chandler Smith said they were invited to perform at the Mississippi Association of School Administrators Conference last year which ultimately had a helping hand in their invite to the capitol.

“I didn’t find out until the day before Christmas break and so all of Christmas break they had no idea and I’m the only one that knew. So over Christmas break I was trying to find the program, I was trying to program 30 minutes worth of acapella music, trying to get all that done. So as soon as we got back we had two weeks and then we were going to do the concert and so I pushed them so hard. When we got back I said y’all we are about to buckle down because we have to learn a whole new concert in two weeks. It was an extremely intense process but really fun, and I think I think they liked it,” said Smith.

Members of the choir said this was an experience they’ll never forget with a group they call a family.

“I just think it’s really great that we have teachers and principals that support us and we are able to have a choir program like this where students can explore, you know something they enjoy and have something to be a part of and get to go places like this and experience things like this,” said Junior choir member, Leemarlon Burks.

“I wasn’t surprised because we do have a great choir here. And I’m very, very happy that we got to go. It was beautiful and when we sang the sound it was so pretty cause it echoed everywhere,” said Senior choir member, Jordan Loper.

And not only did the group get to sing pieces like the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “The Word Was God” but they also had the opportunity to tour the capitol building.

“I love the tour guide we had she was telling us about the different materials and all the different fixtures and I was like this is nice,” said Senior choir member, Layla Love.

So what does the future hold for Newton County’s choir?

“We’d like to receive superior at state and we would like to do well enough and continue to keep our name up and receive honors like this. It means a lot to our choir and to our school that we’re able to go places and be honored like this,” said Burks.

28 seniors from the Newton County High School choir will also have the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York with composer Eric Whitacre in April.

