Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man’s bid for a new trial was denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
Truitt Pace appealed his conviction and sentence for first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Marsha Pace.
Truitt Pace claimed he got an unfair trial because of errors that happened in court and requested a new trial. However, the Court of Appeals found no reversible error and affirmed both the guilty verdict and the sentence of life in prison.
Read the Court’s decision below:
