Pace’s murder conviction upheld

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his wife, Marsha Pace.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man’s bid for a new trial was denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Truitt Pace appealed his conviction and sentence for first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Marsha Pace.

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty Dec. 16, 2021, in the 2018 shooting death of his wife, Marsha Pace.(Marsha Pace's family)

Truitt Pace claimed he got an unfair trial because of errors that happened in court and requested a new trial. However, the Court of Appeals found no reversible error and affirmed both the guilty verdict and the sentence of life in prison.

Read the Court’s decision below:

