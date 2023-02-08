Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have arrested a person of interest in an early Tuesday shooting at a local apartment complex that left one man dead.

According Detective Chanetta Stevens, Eddie Christopher Henderson, 32, was arrested without incident in the early morning shooting that claimed the life of Juantonious McDonald, 41.

The incident occurred in the Walker Hill Apartment Complex.

Stevens says that according to witnesses, the two men were involved in a verbal altercation when the shooting occurred.

McDonald, who was shot, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed from his wounds.

Henderson’s bond is set at $1 million.

Stevens says this is an ongoing investigation.

