Zion Williamson to sit out Pelicans’ next 3 games, miss All-Star Game, report says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring Jan. 2 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson will miss the Pelicans’ next three games and will not participate in the NBA All-Star Game, as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury, according to a published report.

Williamson will be evaluated again after the All-Star break, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez, citing Pelicans coach Willie Green. He already has missed New Orleans’ last 19 games.

Williamson hasn’t played since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

Kevin Garnett, the late Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan headline the Hall of Fame class of 2020...
Report: Basketball Hall delaying enshrinement ceremony
(Courtesy: Frankie Prijatel)
Pelicans re-open team facility
(Courtesy: USA Today)
Wilson replacing Spalding as NBA's ball manufacturer in 2021-22
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against...
AP Source: NBA training facilities to begin to reopen Friday
&amp;copy; Jesse Johnson | 2019 Nov 13
NBA, ESPN working on televising H-O-R-S-E competition