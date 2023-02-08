Zion Williamson to sit out Pelicans’ next 3 games, miss All-Star Game, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson will miss the Pelicans’ next three games and will not participate in the NBA All-Star Game, as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury, according to a published report.

Williamson will be evaluated again after the All-Star break, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez, citing Pelicans coach Willie Green. He already has missed New Orleans’ last 19 games.

Zion Williamson will not play in the next three games and will not play in the All-Star Game.



Willie Green said team will not see the starting five they started the year with before ASG.



Expect Williamson to be re-evaluated once again after the break from his hamstring injury. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 8, 2023

Williamson hasn’t played since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

