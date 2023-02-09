Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation that they say harken back to the Jim Crow South.

Those measures include S.B. 2889, which would transfer ownership of Jackson’s water, sewer, and stormwater assets to a utility authority led by a nine-member panel with appointees from the mayor, governor, and lieutenant governor.

Caucus members also discussed H.B. 1020, which would expand the Capitol Police’s jurisdiction in the wealthier, whiter parts of Jackson, and allow the state to appoint judges to hear criminal cases within it.

As for 2889, District 26 Sen. John Horhn reiterated comments made during the floor debate on Tuesday.

“This bill is purely and simply a taking. They are taking an asset owned by the city of Jackson and they’re giving it to somebody else,” he said. “This is not only improper, it’s going to lead to a lot of litigation because we’re going to challenge this if it becomes law.”

Horhn compared the bill to previous legislation taking control of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The measure was passed and is currently being challenged by the city in federal court.

The longtime senator also took state leaders to task for failing to consult Jackson delegation members in crafting the bill.

“S.B. 2889 was crafted, sponsored, and decided on without talking to one Jackson legislator. Nobody came to talk to us. The chairman of the committee handling the bill said, ‘everybody knew I was doing this. Why didn’t you just come and talk to me?’ Well, I didn’t know,” he said. “All of the Republicans in the Senate knew about it. The leadership knew about it, but hardly any of us in the Jackson delegation knew anything about this regional authority being created.”

“It’s like they did it in secret.”

Under the measure, ownership of the city’s water, sewer, and stormwater systems would be transferred to an authority governed by a nine-member commission, with four members appointed by the mayor, three appointed by the governor, and two appointed by the lieutenant governor.

The authority would take in all of Jackson, as well as the city of Byram, which is served by Jackson water, and the city of Ridgeland, which is served by Jackson’s sewer system. The governor would have to consult with the mayor of Byram regarding one of his utility appointments, while the lieutenant governor would have to consult with the mayor of Ridgeland on his.

“Not one duly elected official in these jurisdictions has told the leadership that they want this bill, that they want this regional authority,” Horhn continued.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee wasn’t immediately available for comment. Mayor Richard White said he was open to the idea if Byram would have representation. Byram is currently working to come off of the city’s water system.

Members of the Black Caucus questioned the motives behind the authority, saying the state is trying to gain access to $800 million in federal dollars recently allocated for Jackson water work.

“Last year, there was a lot of discussion about doing a taking, creating an authority last year,” Horhn added. “And [folks] realized, hey, wait a minute... what about the liability? What about the debt? Folks backed away from it. But, lo and behold, we get $800 million, and they want to get involved.”

S.B. 2886 would give the authority all of Jackson’s existing water and sewer debt, but also would give it access to the roughly $800 million in federal allocations, a portion of which the third-party manager has recommended using to pay off Jackson’s $290 million in debt.

Jackson’s third-party manager was appointed to take over Jackson’s water system and billing system as part of a federal court order signed last November.

The authority will be formed as soon as board members are appointed. The board, in turn, would be required to name a utility president by January 1, 2024.

According to the bill’s author, Sen. David Parker, the authority would work alongside the third-party receiver and would take over once the federal receivership ends.

Parker maintains the bill is not about money but about creating an exit plan to ensure good governance of the water system once the third-party manager leaves.

“I would like there to be a structure in place so that after those expenditures are made, and the improvements have been made, the system is left in good hands and prepared to move forward after that,” he said. “So, the bill is about what happens next, not about what happens now.”

“If this were about care and concern and a better Mississippi and a better city of Jackson, they would have supplied us with the funds that we asked for years and years ago,” said Rep. Christopher Bell.

Jackson has asked for funding multiple times to help shore up its water system, including more than $40 million in 2021, at the height of the winter water crisis. However, that request was rejected.

Said Bell, “It’s total disrespect for African Americans, African Americans’ right to vote, and literally, our lives.”

