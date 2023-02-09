Boil water notice for Rose Hill

ROSE HILL, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to repairs from ongoing utility work, Wednesday, February 8th, a boil water notice is issued by the Rose Hill Water Association for customers in the service area:

CR 22 and CR 226

RHWA will notify news media when the advisory can be lifted.

Approx 20 households were affected by this repair.

RHWA appreciates their customers’ patience in this service area as they wait for clear sample results.

