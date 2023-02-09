The “Cardiac Kids” of Neshoba Central; surviving overtimes and battling to the end

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - They’re called the, “Cardiac Kids,” of Neshoba Central, a nickname they have earned more than once.

Coach Child’s calls them the, “Cardiac Kids.” Last night they proved why that nickname fits. They survive another overtime thriller and now will play for the district championship on Friday. Tune in tonight for more on the nickname and how it’ll help in the post season. pic.twitter.com/SJtYcofywA — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 8, 2023

Rockets head coach, Justin Childs gave them this nickname at the beginning of the season when his team was able to overcome deficits and force close games. The nickname comes from the 1979 Cleveland Browns. That team was nicknamed the Kardiac Kids with a ‘K.’

The Kardiac Kids of the Cleveland Browns comes from week one of the NFL season in ‘79 where the Browns were losing to the Jets 22-19. As time was running out the Browns kicked a field goal to tie the game. With less than a minute left in the overtime, Cleveland hit the game winning field goal to start their season in the win column, but the win came with some bad news, a fan had died and they blamed it on the stress of the game. So the name was born.

Thankfully for the Rockets they are just the Cardiac Kids because they cause the parents, fans, coaches and even the team some stress and anxiety. But there was a moment this season coach Childs did have to seek some medical attention due to Neshoba Centrals close game to West Lauderdale during their Christmas tournament.

“They come up big in clutch situations,” said coach Childs. “I know that’s a tag back to the old Cleveland browns team that I kind of remember getting that from and seeing and they play with a lot of heart. And a lot of games that are heart wrenching games, they find a way to pull it out at the end and they’re just gutsy.”

Senior power forward, William Dreifuss said, “You know sometimes we just start out slow, games go slow, it gets real close there at the end and just pull it away or go into overtime and pull it away. It is a little tense and stressful on coach but i think it’s just cause he loves us and we love him as a coach he’s a real good coach so giving us a nick name like Cardiac Kids.”

Since then the Rockets have had their nickname and it is one they have earned time and time again.

They have survived more than four overtime thrillers this season alone and have had to come back after being down in countless games. As early Tuesday, the Rockets prove that to be true once again.

Neshoba Central was able to survive Ridgeland with a three pointer shot by senior forward, Elijah Ruffin. The shot forced overtime where the Rockets were able to beat the Titans 61-53 and advance to the district championship game.

HSB Final:

Neshoba Central 61

Ridgeland 53



Rockets use Buzzer Beating 3 by @elijah2harddd to force OT and go on to advance to the Region Championship Friday Night at 7:30. Rockets move to 21-7 on the season. — Neshoba Central Boys Basketball (@neshobahoops) February 8, 2023

“Well whenever we were coming down the court, I was just going to hid and let them score,” Ruffin admitted. “But that ball ended up coming my way and I just shot it with confidence and just knocked it down.”

Ruffin was originally 0-3 from the three in that game but maybe he was just saving it for the right time.

The Cardiac Kids will compete for the district championship on Friday when they take on Canton at Ridgeland High School. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. The last time the Rockets played Canton they lost 61-53.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.