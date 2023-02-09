Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept. faces challenges with pistol permit fees amidst permitless carry law

Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came...
Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came challenges for sheriff departments across the state.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came challenges for sheriff departments across the state.

In the state of Alabama, you no longer need to have a permit to carry a gun, which means fewer people are buying those permits.

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said laws for pistol permits have been changing for the past 9 years and this new law is the most complicated law enforcement has had to deal with.

“From an accounting point of view, there are so many different adjustments as to the amounts being paid. Veterans get pistol permits for free, so we’re showing that we’re providing a permit, yet we’re doing it for free. So at the end of the month or the end of the quarter, it looks like we collected money if we’re not careful, when in fact we didn’t,” said Lolley.

Lolley said the biggest hit his department is taking is the money they receive from the pistol permit account, which is dwindling.

“In 2019, we issued 930 permits. As the laws continue to change in 2020, we’re issued 848 permits, and moving forward into 2021, it goes down to 802. Significant impact occurred from 2021 to 2022 and we went down to 487 permits which is a 315 permit reduction,” said Lolley.

Governor Kay Ivey announced this week that the sheriff’s departments in each of the state’s 67 counties will be receiving funds to compensate for their losses on pistol permit fees in 2022.

“If you’re going to different various states that require a pistol permit you’ll need one there but the fact that you don’t need one in Alabama by itself has caused a serious reduction in our accounts so it’s going to impact my office in that training and equipment and things that we’ve we’ve been able to get for years, it’s going to cut into that. So this grant, in and of itself will help ease some of that burden,” said Lolley.

Departments will receive the funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Bailey, Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to fires on Highway 495.
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened

Latest News

DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
Neshoba Central earns new nickname for crazy season.
Neshoba Central's "Cardiac Kids"
Sally Wedgeworth is seeking re-election
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is happening this Sunday in Meridian.
Merrehope receives preservation grant
Meridian Fire Department receives donation.
Meridian Fire Department receives donation