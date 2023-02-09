Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept. faces challenges with pistol permit fees amidst permitless carry law

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came challenges for sheriff departments across the state.

In the state of Alabama, you no longer need to have a permit to carry a gun, which means fewer people are buying those permits.

Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said laws for pistol permits have been changing for the past 9 years and this new law is the most complicated law enforcement has had to deal with.

“From an accounting point of view, there are so many different adjustments as to the amounts being paid. Veterans get pistol permits for free, so we’re showing that we’re providing a permit, yet we’re doing it for free. So at the end of the month or the end of the quarter, it looks like we collected money if we’re not careful, when in fact we didn’t,” said Lolley.

Lolley said the biggest hit his department is taking is the money they receive from the pistol permit account, which is dwindling.

“In 2019, we issued 930 permits. As the laws continue to change in 2020, we’re issued 848 permits, and moving forward into 2021, it goes down to 802. Significant impact occurred from 2021 to 2022 and we went down to 487 permits which is a 315 permit reduction,” said Lolley.

Governor Kay Ivey announced this week that the sheriff’s departments in each of the state’s 67 counties will be receiving funds to compensate for their losses on pistol permit fees in 2022.

“If you’re going to different various states that require a pistol permit you’ll need one there but the fact that you don’t need one in Alabama by itself has caused a serious reduction in our accounts so it’s going to impact my office in that training and equipment and things that we’ve we’ve been able to get for years, it’s going to cut into that. So this grant, in and of itself will help ease some of that burden,” said Lolley.

Departments will receive the funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

