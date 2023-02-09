City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JATERREON T DONWELL
|1999
|2601 16TH ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:43 AM on February 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
