City shares plan for Meridian Parks and Recreation upgrades
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian shared specifics about its proposal for using a $5 million bond issue for improvements to Parks and Recreation facilities.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said these are quality of life issues the administration is pursuing. Smith said the plan won’t cause a tax increase.
|Estimates for asphalt overlay at each Meridian Parks & Recreation facility listed. The estimates are based on $140/ton installed:
|1) Northeast Complex: 149,280 SF, 1,866 Tons, $261,240
2) Phil Hardin Park: 68,292 SF, 854 Tons, $119,560
3) Sammy Davidson Complex: 186,000 SF, 2,325 Tons, $325,500
4) Jaycee Soccer Complex Parking Lot: 1,035 SF 138 Tons $19,320
5) Q.V Sykes Baseball Parking Lot: 11,284 SF 140 Tons $19,600
6) Lakeview Golf Course Cart Trail: 204,426 SF 2,235 Tons $312,900
7) Highland Park parking lots and streets: (Still under evaluation)
Total for all paving 630,317 SF 7,558 Tons = $1,058,120
Major upgrades to baseball, softball, soccer and tennis facilities and parks. Estimates based on $150,000 per field, except Q.V. Sykes which is $180,000.
1. Q.V. Sykes Baseball fields: (Artificial turf only infield) 3 fields = $540,000
2. Phil Hardin Baseball Complex: (Artificial turf only infield) 4 fields = $600,000
3. Phil Hardin Baseball Complex: New fencing on fields 3 & 4 = $50,000
4. Northeast Tennis Center: Resurface 10 Tennis courts = $75,000
5. Northeast Tennis Center: Build 4 Pickleball courts, fencing, lighting, sidewalk, benches = $400,000
6. Sammie Davidson Complex: Resurface 3 tennis courts and convert 1 tennis court into 2 pickleball courts = $57,000
7. Sammie Davidson Complex: Install small playground= $25,000
8. Jaycee Soccer Complex: Install small Playground = $25,000
9. Highland Park: Upgrade existing playground= $35,000
