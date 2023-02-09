Cowboys and cowgirls, here’s your 2023 Dixie National Rodeo guide

A young exhibitor pulls his heifer to his stall as he begins early morning preparations for the...
A young exhibitor pulls his heifer to his stall as he begins early morning preparations for the Southwest District Livestock Show in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 58th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off Friday, February 10.

Each year, cowboys, cowgirls, 4-H and FFA members, rodeo queens, and spectators travel to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds to experience this event.

For six weeks, the Fairgrounds is host to multiple equine and livestock shows, the Dixie National Rodeo, the Sale of Junior Champions, the Rodeo Days Expo, the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, the Dixie National Steakhouse, the Dixie National Parade and more.

Here’s your 2023 Dixie National Rodeo guide so you can know what to expect at this year’s rodeo.

