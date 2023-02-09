DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The District Attorney’s office of the Tenth Circuit Court District has been very busy over the last several years, providing thousands of victims with the help they need.

District Attorney Kassie Coleman and her office have opened and closed well over five thousand felony cases since she has taken office.

She has also collected over 197,000 dollars in restitution to give back to businesses in our area that were defrauded.

Coleman also talked about the process of what she does and the progress that they have made in this district.

“We get our cases from law enforcement, so our first responsibility is to take those cases and review them, and so we’re going to talk about that process. And then we’ve had a little over 5300 cases that have been presented to the grand jury in the past four years, and then also the number of cases that we’ve resolved both through pleas and trials talk a little bit about our jury trial process and how that’s been going, and we’ve likewise closed about 5400 felony cases in that four years as well,” said Coleman.

The DA’s office has also started a program called the Pre-Trial Intervention Program, which allows first-time non-violent offenders to have a second chance.

