Graveside services celebrating the life of Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Jim Gordon officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Thrash, age 23, of Meridian passed away on February 8, 2023.

Ellie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend.

Survivors include her husband Chance Thrash; children, Sophia Thrash and Arthur Thrash; mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Pablo Rivera; father Olegario and Sandra Salas; siblings, Stephanie Salas, Alex Salas, and Omar Salas; her paternal and maternal grandparents; parents-in-law, Robert Howard and Tina Thrash; sisters-in-law, Anna Thrash and Paige Dickens; and as well as a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 until 7:00 on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

