Growing Tree set to provide therapy services to Meridian Public School District

The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the...
The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the year inside the classroom.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a special-called board meeting over zoom Thursday morning.

During the meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Growing Tree to provide Applied Behavior Analysis also known as ABA therapy for autistic students in the school system.

Frederick Liddell, the Director of Special Education with the school district, said this therapy will be a great benefit.

“The Growing Tree will come in give one-on-one assistance, individualized assistance to the students and help in the classroom. Help with the teachers as well as working with the students. Actually, it is going to be great for them because here at MPSD we definitely want to equip our teachers with the resources they need to better serve our students,” said Liddell.

The next Meridian Public School District meeting will be Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the MHS Multi-Purpose Building.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Bailey, Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to fires on Highway 495.
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
Ariana Carr has been located.
Missing Meridian teen located
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
Man charged with DUI manslaughter
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
A bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake after a 4-month rehabilitation.
Rescuers release bald eagle back into the wild after unable to fly for months
A young exhibitor pulls his heifer to his stall as he begins early morning preparations for the...
Cowboys and cowgirls, here’s your 2023 Dixie National Rodeo guide