Growing Tree set to provide therapy services to Meridian Public School District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a special-called board meeting over zoom Thursday morning.

During the meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Growing Tree to provide Applied Behavior Analysis also known as ABA therapy for autistic students in the school system.

Frederick Liddell, the Director of Special Education with the school district, said this therapy will be a great benefit.

“The Growing Tree will come in give one-on-one assistance, individualized assistance to the students and help in the classroom. Help with the teachers as well as working with the students. Actually, it is going to be great for them because here at MPSD we definitely want to equip our teachers with the resources they need to better serve our students,” said Liddell.

The next Meridian Public School District meeting will be Monday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the MHS Multi-Purpose Building.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.