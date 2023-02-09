Hinds County inmate who escaped on Christmas Day found dead in Texas

Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds...
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Texas, more than a month after escaping from the Hinds County Detention Center.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in December has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, escaped on December 25 along with a second detainee, Tyler Payne.

The cause of McElroy’s death is unknown, and the matter is under investigation, Jones said.

McElroy was being held at the detention center on murder charges.

Payne is still being held in Dallas County, Texas.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Bailey, Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to fires on Highway 495.
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting
(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...

Latest News

The City of Meridian shared specifics about its proposal for using a $5 million bond issue for...
City shares plan for Meridian Parks and Recreation upgrades
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Fabersha Flynt
USM doctoral student to participate in Super Bowl LVII coin toss
Homeowner Jessie Graham stands with his dog, Rascal, as firefighters work to put out the fire...
Jones County couple & pets escape early morning house fire