Lottery winners set records in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi.

A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the Jan. 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own numbers, but for this drawing decided on the Quick Pick option. She said she always spends the extra $1 on the Megaplier option. That decision alone increased her initial $1 million win to $4 million, the largest win in Mississippi Lottery history.

A Clay County player couldn’t believe his luck with his Match 5 win from the Feb. 7 drawing, worth $905,168, also the largest in the game’s history. He said he typically buys several tickets for the in-state draw game every few weeks and always selects the Quick Pick option.

“Visiting with both winners today was extraordinary,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “We enjoyed learning about their plans for their wins and why they enjoy playing Mississippi Lottery games. It’s always a great day when we have winners; but having two record-setting winners claim on the same day was an enjoyable experience for Lottery staff.” The winning $500,000 Powerball prize remains unclaimed and expires Thursday, Feb. 9. The ticket was purchased on Aug. 13, 2022, in McComb at Broadway Mart. The player purchased the $1 Power Play option.



The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday, Feb. 11, is an estimated $34 million, with an estimated cash value of $18.3 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Feb. 10, is an estimated $50 million, with an estimated cash value of $26.4 million. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing tonight is an estimated $50,000.

