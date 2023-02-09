Man charged with DUI manslaughter

32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal...
32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday on a DUI manslaughter charge after a fatal wreck on N. Lakeland Drive.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 32-year-old Ricardo Vargas was arrested Wednesday evening on a DUI manslaughter charge.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Vargas was driving a car with four people in it when he lost control and drove off the road at North Lakeland Drive. Elizabeth “Ellie” Thrash, 23, died in the crash.

Vargas’ bond was set at $250.000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Bailey, Northeast and Martin volunteer fire departments responded to fires on Highway 495.
Houses burn on Hwy. 495, road reopened
Ariana Carr has been located.
Missing Meridian teen located
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

The first day of school for Meridian Public students is Monday, but they won’t be starting the...
Growing Tree set to provide therapy services to Meridian Public School District
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
A bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake after a 4-month rehabilitation.
Rescuers release bald eagle back into the wild after unable to fly for months
A young exhibitor pulls his heifer to his stall as he begins early morning preparations for the...
Cowboys and cowgirls, here’s your 2023 Dixie National Rodeo guide