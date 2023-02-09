Meridian Fire Department receives donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting that they had received a donation from a local foundation.

The Riley Foundation donated the department $5,000 so the department can purchase new equipment.

Fire Chief Jason Collier said he and the department are very grateful for this unexpected donation.

“We just really appreciate it. It’s foundations like that local foundations throughout the city and this community. They go the extra mile and help us do the extra. Obviously, tax money runs the fire department but those extra things that we might need or desire to help the fire department to move forward those funds definitely help,” said Chief Collier.

The Meridian Fire Department has also applied for FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase oxygen packs for the department.

