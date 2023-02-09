Meridian Police search for missing juvenile, Ariana Carr

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a locally missing teenager. Ariana Carr was last seen in the wooded area located by the Lauderdale County Juvenile Center.

Ariana is 13 years old. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark colored jeans, and a pair of light blue Nike high top sneakers. She is 5′1 and about 123 pounds. She has mid-back length box braids.

If you have any information please contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS).

