Meridian Police search for missing juvenile, Ariana Carr

Meridian Police searching for missing juvenile, Ariana Carr.
Meridian Police searching for missing juvenile, Ariana Carr.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a locally missing teenager. Ariana Carr was last seen in the wooded area located by the Lauderdale County Juvenile Center.

Ariana is 13 years old. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark colored jeans, and a pair of light blue Nike high top sneakers. She is 5′1 and about 123 pounds. She has mid-back length box braids.

If you have any information please contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. (MGN)
Man dies from gunshot wound
A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Truitt Pace’s murder conviction upheld
Pursuit started in Lauderdale County
Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in pursuit
Eddie Christopher Henderson
Person of interest arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
DA Kassie Coleman summarizes her four years in office
Neshoba Central earns new nickname for crazy season.
Neshoba Central's "Cardiac Kids"
Sally Wedgeworth is seeking re-election